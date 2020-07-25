CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives: Attempted Murder and Carjacking Suspect May Be Headed to South Florida or Already In Miami Area, Driving Toyota Solara Convertible

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Stephen E. Allen
Volusia sheriff’s detectives believe that suspect, 68-year-old Stephen E. Allen, may be in the Miami area or on his way to South Florida. The Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with other agencies in an attempt to locate and arrest Allen.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives investigating a Friday morning shooting in the New Smyrna Beach area have identified a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder and carjacking. The suspect, 68-year-old Stephen E. Allen, may be in the Miami area or on his way to South Florida.

Deputies and New Smyrna Beach police officers responded to the shooting around 10:15 a.m. in the area of the 1300 block of Findlay Street. Witnesses said they saw the victim, a 50-year-old man, come out of a wooded area with gunshot wounds. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his arm, abdomen and chest. His car, a blue Toyota Solara convertible with Ohio tag 732 YZV, was seen leaving the area.

Before he was taken to the hospital for treatment, the victim told deputies Allen, a man without a permanent residence who had just recently moved into his home, shot him and stole his car. The victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Flagler Sheriff: Advanced Tech, Proactive Police Work…

Jessica Mcfadyen

One Dead After Two Vehicle Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle;…

Joe Mcdermott

Volusia Detectives Seeking Child Porn Suspect, Zachery…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 438