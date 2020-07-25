Detectives: Attempted Murder and Carjacking Suspect May Be Headed to South Florida or Already In Miami Area, Driving Toyota Solara Convertible

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives investigating a Friday morning shooting in the New Smyrna Beach area have identified a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder and carjacking. The suspect, 68-year-old Stephen E. Allen, may be in the Miami area or on his way to South Florida.
Deputies and New Smyrna Beach police officers responded to the shooting around 10:15 a.m. in the area of the 1300 block of Findlay Street. Witnesses said they saw the victim, a 50-year-old man, come out of a wooded area with gunshot wounds. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his arm, abdomen and chest. His car, a blue Toyota Solara convertible with Ohio tag 732 YZV, was seen leaving the area.
Before he was taken to the hospital for treatment, the victim told deputies Allen, a man without a permanent residence who had just recently moved into his home, shot him and stole his car. The victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.