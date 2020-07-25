Police Involved Shooting In Miami; Confrontation with Subject Ensued, Shots Fired, One Dead, Dept of Law Enforcement Investigating

Authorities are investigating a police shooting involving officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department that resulted in one man dead after a confrontation with the subject ensued.

MIAMI, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police shooting involving officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department that resulted in one man dead. According to investigators, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers were responding to a shooting at 7680 S.W. 153rd Court.

Responding officers observed a vehicle, matching the description of the subject’s vehicle, traveling southbound on S.W. 162 Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the subject refused and fled westbound on S.W. 88 Street. The subject then lost control of the vehicle and crashed at a nearby construction zone.

Officers from the Priority Response Team were responding to assist, and arrived at the scene of the crash. A confrontation with the subject ensued and shots were fired. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the subject deceased on the scene. A male victim from the original shooting scene was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

While the suspects name and age was withheld, it was reported that the deceased is a white male, who was driving a blue Toyota Corolla. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”