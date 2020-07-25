Palm Beach County CBS News Investigation Finds Suicide and Fall Listed as COVID Death; Eight Cases In Which Person Died of Something Else

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – According to CBS 12 News in Palm Beach, an I—Team investigator has discovered several reported deaths of persons listed as having “COVID-19” who they say, ‘clearly died from something else.’ The investigation, which involved close examination of the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s COVID death spreadsheet, showed officials included falls and at least one suicide as COVID-19 deaths. When approached on the discrepancies, Dr. Wendolyn Sneed, Palm Beach County Chief Medical Examiner said the inaccuracies were caused by “human error.”

The spreadsheet, which consisted of 581 COVID deaths, listed eight cases in which a person died of something else, including one from a gunshot wound to the head. 169 out of the 581 deaths listed as COVID-19 deaths had no contributing illnesses.

The latest errors in COVID death reporting come just days after FOX 35 News raised questions about a fatal motorcycle crash victim who was also found to be listed as a COVID-19 death in Orlando records. On ‘Fox and Friends’ Thursday morning, Governor Ron Desantis continued to cast doubt about fatality counts being reported within his state.

“I think the public, when they see the fatality figures, they want to know who died because they caught COVID, if you were just in a car accident, we’ve had other incidents in which there’s no real relationship and it’s been counted. So, we want to look at that and see how pervasive that issue is as well” Desantis said.

WPBF 25 News spoke with the Palm Beach medical examiner’s office’s operations manager Paul Petrino who said the list given out for public records requests is not the official tally and is a “quick and dirty excel spreadsheet that is in no way used for the Department of Health reporting” adding that they are taking off the eight inaccurate non-COVID deaths.