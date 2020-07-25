Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Tips On Missing Juvenile from Lehigh Acres

Adrienna Richardson, a 12 year-old African American female who was last seen on July 25, 2020, at approximately 7:15 AM., is missing from her residence located in the 4000 block of Golfview Blvd in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing child, Adrienna Richardson, a 12 year-old African American female who was last seen on July 25, 2020, at approximately 7:15 AM.

According to police, Richardson is missing from her residence located in the 4000 block of Golfview Blvd in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Richardson was last seen wearing floral tights and a pink shirt. Should you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.