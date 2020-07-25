CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Tips On Missing Juvenile from Lehigh Acres

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Missing Juvenile
LEHIGH ACRES, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing child, Adrienna Richardson, a 12 year-old African American female who was last seen on July 25, 2020, at approximately 7:15 AM. 

According to police, Richardson is missing from her residence located in the 4000 block of Golfview Blvd in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Richardson was last seen wearing floral tights and a pink shirt. Should you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

