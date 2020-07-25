Bezos Adds Record $13B To Net Worth In Single Day; Influx of this Magnitude Never Witnessed Since Inception of Bloomberg Index

Since the inception of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in 2012, equal to Jeff Bezos’s addition of $13 billion in his net worth in a single-day, has never been witnessed. Bezos is the 56-year old founder of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the richest man in the world. Photo credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – In an era of entrepreneurs, Jeff Bezos is setting new standards with an addition of $13 billion in his net worth, added this Monday. Since the inception of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in 2012, a single-day influx of this magnitude has never been witnessed.

Bezos is the 56-year old founder of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the richest man in the world. With the rise of eCommerce, the shares of Amazon have enjoyed an upward trend and Bezos owns 55.5 million shares of Amazon.

Line of people waiting to enter the Amazon Go store, during opening day, at the downtown Seattle Amazon headquarters. Seattle, Washington, January 22, 2018, photo credit: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

Recently, there was a 7.9% surge in the Amazon shares which is the highest since December 2008. As a result, the shares are now up 73% this year. One reason for this surge is the analysis done by Goldman Sachs. According to this analysis, Goldman predicted that the value of Amazon share should see a 28% increase with 12 months. This indicated that Amazon shares may hit up to $3800.

With this increase, a total of $74 billion have been added to Bezos’ wealth amounting to $189.3 billion; a stunning fact that even the economic downturn of the US, the worst one seen since the great depression, had no effect on Amazon’s share value. As of now, his personal worth exceeds the market valuation of Nike (NYSE: NKE) and McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) among other giants. As of Saturday, the stock is valued at $3,008.