Detectives Looking For Central Florida Shooting Suspect, Desean Gillislee, 21, Wanted on Multiple Warrants, Burglary, Battery with Deadly Weapon

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Desean Gillislee
DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detective have identified a suspect in a Friday afternoon shooting in the DeLand area and obtained a warrant for his arrest. According to authorities, deputies responded to the shooting around 12:50 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL, where an adult male victim was shot in the lower legs. The victim told deputies he was asleep when the suspect came into his house, sprayed him in the face with pepper spray and then shot him.

Detectives identified the shooter as 21-year-old Desean Gillislee and have obtained an arrest warrant charging him with armed burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies are actively looking for Gillislee today. The victim was treated for his injuries at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
