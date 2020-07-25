Detectives Looking For Central Florida Shooting Suspect, Desean Gillislee, 21, Wanted on Multiple Warrants, Burglary, Battery with Deadly Weapon

Detectives identified the shooter as 21-year-old Desean Gillislee and have obtained an arrest warrant charging him with armed burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies are actively looking for Gillislee.

DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detective have identified a suspect in a Friday afternoon shooting in the DeLand area and obtained a warrant for his arrest. According to authorities, deputies responded to the shooting around 12:50 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL, where an adult male victim was shot in the lower legs. The victim told deputies he was asleep when the suspect came into his house, sprayed him in the face with pepper spray and then shot him.

Detectives identified the shooter as 21-year-old Desean Gillislee and have obtained an arrest warrant charging him with armed burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies are actively looking for Gillislee today. The victim was treated for his injuries at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.