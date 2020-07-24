Volusia Detectives Seeking Child Porn Suspect, Zachery Harold Morrison, 34, On 20 Counts, Search Warrant Executed, Electronics Seized

According to Volusia sheriff’s detectives, Zachery Harold Morrison, 34, (SEEN LEFT 2016) (RIGHT MOST RECENT) is wanted on 20 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. He has lived in DeLand but also has frequented east Volusia County as well.

DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are searching for a male suspect who they say is wanted for possessing child pornography and they are asking for public assistance to locate him. According to the report, an arrest warrant has been issued for Zachery Harold Morrison, 34, who is wanted on 20 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. He has lived in DeLand but also has frequented east Volusia County as well.

Detectives with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) began investigating a potential child pornography case in June. A search warrant was performed this month at Morrison’s then-residence on West Parkway in DeLand, where multiple electronics were seized and Morrison was interviewed. A warrant was issued this week for Morrison but he no longer lives on West Parkway. Anyone with information about Morrison or his whereabouts is urged to call 911 regarding case number 20-11715.