Statement From Grant Smith Attorney For Roger Stone Regarding Chairman Nadler’s Remarks At Markup Hearing On Pardon Power Restriction

Fort Lauderdale defense attorney Grant Smith (left), conservative political consultant, lobbyist, Roger J. Stone (right) Photo credit: Strategy Smith (left) Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com, licensed (right).

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – At yesterday’s markup of a clearly unconstitutional bill attempting to limit the president’s pardon power, Chairman Jerrold Nadler of the House Judiciary Committee, spewed a series of baseless falsehoods about Roger Stone and President Trump regarding the circumstances of the commutation of Mr. Stone’s prison sentence.

In his prepared statement, Nadler falsely said that President Trump gave Stone a commutation as a favor for Stone not testifying against the President, comparing it to the way the mafia acts. Nadler also falsely stated, “In fact, Stone has bragged how he resisted pressure to flip and testify against the president.” Clearly Chairman Nadler has taken but a portion of the public statements made by Roger Stone to create a willful- and defamatory misimpression. Mr. Stone has “bragged” about no such thing.

My client has however repeatedly stated that he would not “bear false witness” against the president under pressure from corrupt Mueller prosecutors to lie about his communications with candidate Trump in 2016.

Chairman Nadler is not alone in this dishonest attempt to distort the facts regarding the prosecution and commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence. Despite the indisputable fact that the Mueller investigation found no evidence whatsoever that Roger Stone knew of any misconduct on the President’s part or that Mr. Stone remained silent regarding known misconduct in return for an act of clemency.

Nonetheless this “left wing conspiracy theory” has been voiced by de facto head of the Mueller investigation Andrew Weissman and Hillary Clinton in recent days. It also seems to be the theme of numerous op-ed pieces by lawyers who clearly misrepresent the facts, as well as being the topic of a motion to file an amicus brief with the district court, in Mr. Stone’s closed case, that is based on this same false premise.

In fact, during an early phase of Mr. Stone’s case, the Special Counsel’s office asked to see Mr. Stone’s trial counsel at the U.S. Attorney’s office where an Assistant United States Attorney let it be known that the prosecutors wanted Stone to cooperate with the Muller investigation by providing evidence that he communicated with the Russians to help the Trump campaign win the 2016 election. In return they would have provided Stone with unspecified leniency. Stone would not lie to fit their narrative. Mr. Nadler, like Weissman, Hillary Clinton, and others have twisted this statement to assert this false claim regarding the circumstances of the decision by the President’s decision to commute Roger Stone’s sentence.

As the president stated, he provided this extraordinary act of mercy because Mr. Stone did not get a fair trial and because the courts disregarded the imminent danger of contracting the potentially fatal Covid- 19 virus in the prison where Mr. Stone was designated and where there are 122 positive cases and one recent death. All of this was done by the courts contrary to recent legal precedent and current DOJ/BOP policy of either delaying report dates or releasing prisoners.

Chairman Nadler has no qualms regurgitating the lies that the anti-Trump fake news media continues to spew in an effort to continue his failed attempts to undo the will of the voters in the 2016 election.