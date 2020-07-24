One Dead After Two Vehicle Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle; Driver Fled Pompano Beach Scene; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that occurred Friday, July 17 in Pompano Beach where a man was ejected from a vehicle and was pronounced deceased. Detectives discovered that a a fleeing suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that occurred Friday, July 17 in Pompano Beach. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard approaching the intersection at Northwest 16th Avenue. At the same time, a 2001 Toyota RAV4, driven by Martelly Jean, 66, of North Miami was traveling eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Jean attempted to make a left turn onto Northwest 16th Avenue when the two vehicles collided.

The impact sent the Dodge Journey across the sidewalk and into a traffic light stanchion. Jean’s vehicle was redirected westbound as the passenger, Exantus Fard, 61, also of North Miami, was ejected from the vehicle.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene where Fard was pronounced deceased.

Traffic homicide detectives discovered that the Dodge Journey was reported stolen out of the City of Hollywood on July 15, 2020. The driver of the RAV4 and the passenger of the Dodge Journey were transported to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life threatening. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.