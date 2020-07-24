CrimeLocalSociety

One Dead After Two Vehicle Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle; Driver Fled Pompano Beach Scene; Homicide Detectives Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Pompano Beach
Traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that occurred Friday, July 17 in Pompano Beach where a man was ejected from a vehicle and was pronounced deceased. Detectives discovered that a a fleeing suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that occurred Friday, July 17 in Pompano Beach. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard approaching the intersection at Northwest 16th Avenue. At the same time, a 2001 Toyota RAV4, driven by Martelly Jean, 66, of North Miami was traveling eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Jean attempted to make a left turn onto Northwest 16th Avenue when the two vehicles collided. 

The impact sent the Dodge Journey across the sidewalk and into a traffic light stanchion. Jean’s vehicle was redirected westbound as the passenger, Exantus Fard, 61, also of North Miami, was ejected from the vehicle.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene where Fard was pronounced deceased.

Traffic homicide detectives discovered that the Dodge Journey was reported stolen out of the City of Hollywood on July 15, 2020. The driver of the RAV4 and the passenger of the Dodge Journey were transported to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life threatening. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Leftist Destruction of our Culture: Tolerism and Virtue…

Howard Rotberg

Op-ed: New York Times’s Failure To Rededicate Itself…

Howard Rotberg

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Seeking 44 Year Old…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 436