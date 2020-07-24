Hernando County Sheriffs Office Arrests Individuals Responsible for Spring Hill Preschool Burglary, Illegally Dumping Construction Debris on Property

Accordng to detectives Yasmel Rangel Alvarez, 28, and Yoandry Dorta Martin, 29. admitted to stealing items from a preschool and were each charged with one count of Commercial Burglary and one count of Illegal Dumping. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where their bond was set at $10,000 each.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at approximately 6 a.m., employees at A Brighter Future Preschool located at 2977 Commercial Way in Spring Hill reported being the victim of a Commercial Burglary. The suspects stole a children’s play set valued at $400, a playhouse valued at $200, and a children’s picnic table valued at $50.

Additionally, the suspects dumped more than 100 cubic feet in volume of miscellaneous construction debris and personal trash in, around, and near the preschool’s dumpster, which is located on private property.

While detectives sifted through some of the debris, they were able to locate items with a suspect’s address and the names of other individuals who reside at that residence. The two suspects were identified as Yasmel Rangel Alvarez, 28, and Yoandry Dorta Martin, 29.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, investigators responded to Alvarez’s residence on Valiant Avenue in Spring Hill. All of the stolen items from the preschool were located in the backyard. Detectives indicated the suspects appeared to be using the stolen items for personal use.

Detectives gathered all of the stolen items found at Alvarez’s home and returned them to A Brighter Future Preschool.