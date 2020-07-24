Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Seeking 44 Year Old Missing Woman

Sabrina Marie Call, 44, is considered a missing and endangered adult.Anyone with information on Sabrina’s whereabouts please call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-0013.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in finding 44 year old Sabrina Marie Call who was last seen at her residence July 24th around 10 am on Le Mars Avenue in Port Charlotte. Sabrina Call is 5’01 foot tall approximately 130 lbs with blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants with red and white stripes and a yellow short sleeve shirt with an island design. She may be in the area of Bayshore Road.

