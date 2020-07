PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – According to Charlotte County authorities, at approximately 5pm Thursday, July 23rd, deputies responded to a call regarding a body located in a wooden lot off of Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Due to the level of decomposition, officials were unable to positively ID the female victim or determine the cause of death. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner. There is no threat to the community.

Updates will be posted as they are made available.