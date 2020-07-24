Flagler Sheriff: Advanced Tech, Proactive Police Work Recover Stolen Vehicles, Take Dangerous Subjects Off Streets, to “Green Roof Inn”

According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly 19-year-old Adreahnna Sonich (top left), 29-year-old Caprice Darnell Leggs (top right) 18-year-old Javaris Taron Perkins (bottom left) 20-year-old Nathaniel Vashon Williams (bottom right), all have a new bed behind bars at the Green Roof Inn.

PALM COAST, FL – At 8:42 a.m. on July 23, 2020, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a stolen vehicle out of Missouri in the area of Palm Coast Parkway and I-95. Deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart at 174 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast.

A female, identified as 19-year-old Adreahnna Sonich, entered the vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody by deputies. Sonich told deputies that her friend Caprice was still inside the store. The friend was identified as 29-year-old Caprice Darnell Leggs. Sonich also told deputies that there was a firearm in the vehicle behind the driver’s seat and that the vehicle belonged to her friend. Both parties declined to speak with law enforcement any further.

Sonich was placed under arrest and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and held on a $2,500 bond. Leggs was released from the scene.

A short time later, Leggs was seen by deputies obstructing traffic and pushing a Walmart grocery cart through the roadway. Deputies contacted Walmart to determine if Leggs had permission to use the grocery cart. Walmart confirmed that the grocery cart was stolen along with a tent and an air mattress, valued at $262.00. Both of the stolen items were inside the cart that Leggs was pushing. Deputies stopped Leggs and he admitted to stealing the items.

19-year-old Adreahnna Sonich and 29-year-old Caprice Darnell Leggs.

Leggs was placed under arrest and charged with Shoplifting. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and held on a $500 bond. The items were returned to Walmart.

After Sonich and Leggs were booked into the jail, deputies were notified that both subjects had multiple warrants out of Georgia. Sonich had active warrants for aggravated assault with intent to rob, armed robbery with a weapon, kidnapping, and aggravated assault with intent to murder. Leggs had active warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed robbery with a weapon, kidnapping, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated assault with intent to murder. Both subjects were served the warrants and are being held with no bond allowed.

“Who knows what these dangerous criminals were doing in our community,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Luckily great police work and advanced technology led us to them and we were able to get them off the streets before they could cause any harm here.”

Later that night, at 11:22 p.m., Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a different stolen vehicle out of Jacksonville in the area of Matanzas Woods Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle traveling southbound on Belle Terre Parkway where the vehicle quickly turned onto Banton Lane in an effort to avoid law enforcement. The vehicle was located on Bardu Place unoccupied.

18-year-old Javaris Taron Perkin and 20-year-old Nathaniel Vashon Williams.

Deputies were aware that a stolen firearm had been in the vehicle so a perimeter was established to contain the suspects. Deputy Beausoleil along with K-9 Axle responded and conducted a search of the area surrounding the abandoned stolen vehicle. Deputy Beausoleil and K-9 Axle located two suspects concealing themselves in a thick wooded area behind 3 Bardu Place. Both suspects were taken into custody and placed under arrest.

18-year-old Javaris Taron Perkins was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling, and violation of felony juvenile probation. He is being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $3,500 bond.

20-year-old Nathaniel Vashon Williams was charged with burglary of a conveyance, grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and loitering and prowling. Williams is being held on $7,000 bond.

“None of the subjects involved with these stolen vehicles reside in Flagler County and were apprehended before they could commit crimes locally,” Sheriff Staly continued. “We will never know what crimes we prevented by good police work and a quick apprehension. To the criminal element, our deputies won’t let you wreak havoc on our comm. Get out of Flagler County or you’ll quickly have a new bed behind bars at the Green Roof Inn.”

Both stolen vehicles were towed to the impound yard for processing and will be returned to their rightful owner.