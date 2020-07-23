CrimeLocalSociety

Spring Hill Man, 57, With Previous Conviction Now Charged With Multiple New Drug Counts After Detectives Execute Narcotics Search Warrant

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Joseph John Kelly
According to authorities, Joseph Kelly, 57, was arrested on multiple counts of possession of controlled substances with the intent to sell, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Kelly was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.

SPRING HILL, FL – According to authorities, on Friday, July 17 2020, members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at an apartment located at 7128 Barclay Avenue in Spring Hill, Florida.

During the search, detectives located 5.4 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of marijuana, 2.2 grams of Buprenorphine, three Naloxone patches, seven Oxycodone pills, and 1.2 grams of Hydrocodone. All of these drugs were located in the suspect’s bedroom. In the living room, deputies located 1 gram of Tramadol and .8 grams of marijuana. Additionally, deputies also located a 12-gauge shotgun round, multiple smoking pipes and scales.

Joseph John Kelly, 57, was arrested on charges of multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to sell, and possession of Marijuana. Kelly indicated he is the sole occupant of the apartment and was selling methamphetamine out of the apartment. Kelly was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $62,000.

In two unrelated cases, Kelly was also arrested and charged with possessing drug equipment, possession of Marijuana with intent to sell, the sale of Marijuana, renting a structure for the purpose of selling drugs, and two counts of the use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony. His bond on these charges was set at $56,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

