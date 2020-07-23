PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Rasmussen: Black and Minority Voter Approval for President Trump Now Over 40%; Just 20% of Black Vote Needed To Win the White House

By Joe Mcdermott
President Trump’s job approval which showed it is now over 40% according to the latest data released by Rasmussen Reports, , the polling company founded in 2003. Editorial credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com.

ASBURY PARK, NJ – Rasmussen Reports, the polling company founded in 2003, released their latest polling of likely black voters of President Trump’s job approval which showed it is now over 40%. Black approval and other non-white approval of the job President Trump is doing are today at 43% and 55%, respectively, according to the report.

According to Townhall’s Bruce Eberle, if President Trump wins more than 20% of the black vote, he will win the election in a landslide. 

No, Donald Trump is not going to win anything close to a majority of the black vote in 2020, but he doesn’t have to. If he just wins 20% of the black vote he is guaranteed to win the White House, and if he wins 25% of the black vote (which is within his reach) he wins in both an electoral and a popular vote landslide. In fact, a recent Rasmussen poll of likely black voters shows that support for Trump by Black Americans has surged after the recent rioting by the left to 40%! While it is unlikely that Trump will win 40% of the black vote, it shows that his support from the black community continues to build even after the tragic murder of George Floyd.

Eberle also noted that there is a huge enthusiasm gap between voters for Biden and voters that support Trump. ‘Even the Washington Post polls show a 69% to 34% enthusiasm gap between Trump voters and Biden supporters.’

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

