Republican Senator Rand Paul Says Lockdowns Were A ‘Big Mistake’ – Killed Economy But Didn’t Do Any Good for Containing The Virus

By Joe Mcdermott
On the “Fox News Rundown” podcast on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Rand Paul said the lock-down strategy across the U.S. was a “big mistake” and that the lock-downs have done little to stem the spread of the virus. Paul pointed to states with lock-downs experiencing the same spikes as states with no lock-downs. Editorial credit: Christopher Halloran / Shutterstock.com

“We’ve seen surges in coronaviruses in the midst of lockdown,” Paul said, according to Fox News. “New York had a lockdown and had 30,000 people die. New York had the worst death rate of any place in the world amid a lockdown, so perhaps a lockdown didn’t do any good and perhaps a lockdown killed our economy, but didn’t do anything to stem the tide of the virus. So I see nothing to be admired in New York’s lockdown.”

“I see a mountain of people who died, particularly in the nursing homes,” Paul said. “I don’t think the lockdown did them any good. I think it killed the economy, but didn’t do any good for trying to contain the virus.”

He also mentioned that he thought that New York Governor Cuomo should be impeached for his ‘disastrous decision’ to send people back to nursing homes who had the virus.

