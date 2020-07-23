New Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden In Several Battleground States; Data Taken from “Likely Voters” Opposed to “Registered Voters”

A a 501(c)(4) think tank and a consulting firm specializing in polling research data released polling results from ten battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Iowa Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin showing President Trump leading the majority of the polls. Editorial credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, American Principles Project and SPRY Strategies released polling results from ten battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin showing President Trump leading the majority of the polls.

The states were selected due to their expected competitiveness this November in either the presidential race, a U.S. Senate race, or both. The polling data was also taken from a large sample of “likely voters” as opposed to sampling “registered voters”.

Terry Schilling, executive director at American Principles Project, released the following statement about the polling results:

“It is clear from our polling that the reports of President Trump’s impending electoral doom are greatly exaggerated,” Terry Schilling, executive director at American Principles Project, said in a statement.

“While the Trump campaign still has much work to do in defining Joe Biden as a feckless enabler of the worst elements of the radical left, the fundamentals of this race are encouraging. While Trump currently trails in some battlegrounds, he also leads in several states where many political pundits have already written him off,” he adds.

“On hot-button issues, the survey results were also very interesting. Black Lives Matter is very popular, until voters learn what Black Lives Matter actually supports — then it becomes very unpopular,” Schilling said.

“Voters hate the idea of biological males competing against female athletes in women’s sports. They strongly oppose minors being subjected to sex changes or gender conversion therapy. They want to protect kids from online pornography, and they want Big Tech companies to allow free speech and free expression on their platforms,” he notes.

“Politicians on both sides of the aisle would be wise to heed these results, as these issues are likely to play a big role in the fall campaign.”

Here are the results:

Arizona: Biden 49%, Trump 45%

Georgia: Trump 49%, Biden 46%

Iowa: Biden 48%, Trump 46%

Kentucky: Trump 60%. Biden 34%

Michigan: Trump 50%, Biden 45%

Montana: Trump 52%, Biden 42%

North Carolina: Trump 49%, Biden 46%

Pennsylvania: Trump 48%, Biden 47%

Texas: Trump 49%, Biden 45%

Wisconsin: Biden 46%, Trump 45%

Spry Strategies, LLC, IS a Knoxville, TN-based consulting firm specializing in polling, hybrid-method research data, live dialing, phone communications data modeling and consulting for business, governments, political campaigns.

The American Principles Project (APP) is a 501(c)(4) think tank which promotes human dignity in public policy, supporting the respect for human life from conception to natural death, marriage between one man and one woman, the reality of human beings as divided into two complementary biological sexes, religious freedom, and the thorough preservation of constitutional values.