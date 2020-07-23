Miami Man Arrested for Sexually Battering Disabled Juvenile

After conducting surveillance at a residence for approximately 30 minutes, 29-year-old Jonathan Xavier Santiago was placed Santiago under arrest by the Miami Gardens Police Department’s Crisis Response Team (CRT).

On January 30, 2020, a physically disabled juvenile reported to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) that they were recently sexually battered by an adult family member. The victim advised that the family member, 29-year-old Jonathan Xavier Santiago, does not live in the area and therefore was staying at the victim’s Palm Coast residence along with multiple other family members while visiting. The victim told deputies that a sexual battery occurred while Santiago was staying at the residence.

Detective LaVerne of the Major Case Unit was assigned to investigate the case. Through investigative techniques, admissions of guilt were obtained from Santiago. Santiago was subsequently charged with Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors and an arrest warrant with a bond of $50,000.00 was issued by the Honorable Judge Perkins with nationwide extradition.

On July 22, 2020, contact was made with the Miami Gardens Police Department’s Crisis Response Team (CRT) who responded to Santiago’s residence to attempt to serve the arrest warrant. During the service attempt, Santiago’s elderly aunt provided the officer’s with false information advising that the suspect was not home. After conducting surveillance at the residence for approximately 30 minutes, Santiago was seen exiting the residence and attempting to flee the area to evade capture. The Miami Gardens Police Department’s CRT Team placed Santiago under arrest.

“This brave victim came forward and reported what happened and if not for that we would not have been able to help,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It took a lot of courage to do that and I commend them for seeking help. I also want to thank the Miami Gardens Police Department for their assistance with this case and in the capture of this fugitive. Let this be a warning to criminals, it doesn’t matter if you flee to the next city, across the state, or across the country, we will come and find you and arrest you. Justice has no boundaries!”

At this time, Santiago has not posted bond and is still in custody in Miami-Dade County.