Fort Lauderdale Man Who Shot 1-Year-Old Child In Broward Parking Lot In Custody After ​Operation Between SVU, K9, ROC, Aviation and Police

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a nine-time convicted felon involved in the shooting of a 1-year-old child in unincorporated Central Broward. According to authorities, around 8:57 p.m. on Sunday, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting in the area of 2620 W. Broward Blvd. When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police responded one child was found to have sustained a gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Detectives with Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit responded to the scene. Detectives believe the incident originated outside of the Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 3061 West Sunrise Blvd. in Unincorporated Central Broward. The victim’s mother left the KFC only to be followed by her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Simmons, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, in a separate vehicle.

Just east of Northwest 27th Avenue on West Sunrise Boulevard, Simmons shot at the victim’s vehicle twice. The victim then fled south on Northwest 27th Avenue with Simmons still in pursuit of the victim until the incident ended in the parking lot near Marshalls on West Broward Boulevard. Simmons then exited his vehicle and fired two shots into the victim’s vehicle, one of which struck the victim’s 1-year-old son before he fled the scene.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) Unit, in coordination with Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, K9, Aviation and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Rapid Offender Control (ROC) Unit, took Simmons into custody around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22. Simmons was arrested without incident as a result of a well planned and coordinated multi-jurisdictional effort.

Simmons is currently being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail without bond on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, missile into a building and possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. The surgery for the 1-year-old victim was successful; however, it is unknown at this time what physical limitations the victim has suffered.