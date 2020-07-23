David Cannady, Democratic Candidate For Broward County State Attorney Hosted Run For Equitable Justice Fundraiser, July 15 in Davie, FL

David Cannady (left), candidate for Broward County State Attorney hosted a ‘Run for Equitable Justice’ Fundraiser on July 15. The fundraiser garnered $20,000 in pledges towards his campaign. The fundraiser was held at the home of Theresa and Dwayne Bowe in Davie, FL.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – David Cannady, candidate for Broward County State Attorney hosted a ‘Run for Equitable Justice’ Fundraiser on July 15. The fundraiser garnered $20,000 in pledges towards his campaign. 20 supporters attended the fundraiser held at the home of Theresa and Dwayne Bowe in Davie, FL.

During the event, guests were treated to light bites by Chef Anthony Wilson Miami, Wine by Kemorene Wines, a black woman-owned wine label based in Palm Beach County offering California Wines Founded by Tanya Phillip – Yalley from Fort Lauderdale, and Yolo Rum, a premier black-owned Rum by former NFL defensive back, Nolan Carroll.

Omahar Stephenson, David Cannady and Jeff Rocker. Photo courtesy: Tony Barreau The Echelon Firm.

Guests listening to David’s Speech. Photo courtesy: Tony Barreau The Echelon Firm.

Cannady spoke about three issues affecting Broward County and the campaign platform – Security, Justice and Economy.

“Criminal Justice is an ever-changing landscape that requires integrity and transparency. These are keys to providing security, justice, and economic prosperity for the citizens of Broward County, said David Cannady. “They will also play a vital role in helping stem the tide of police brutality, school shootings, human trafficking, rise in veteran homelessness, and the opioid crisis. These are the important elements to 21st century prosecuting.”

“What separates me from others is a diverse background in policy and an ability to look beyond legal documents and into the lives and experiences of the people affected by laws, continues Cannady.”

Theresa Bowe and Danielle Jeter. Photo courtesy: Tony Barreau The Echelon Firm.

Yendri Diaz. Paul Minoff and Victor Harvey. Photo courtesy: Tony Barreau The Echelon Firm.

For all those who attended the event, masks and social distancing were mandatory. The event was held outdoors on a covered patio, hand sanitizers were readily available and temperature checks were taken upon entry.