Press ReleasesSocietyTechnology

Danish Institute for Human Rights, ARTICLE 19, Release Findings from Public Internet Registry’s First Human Rights Assessment

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

domain name
This assessment was carried out during the attempted sale of PIR to private equity firm Ethos Capital earlier this year. Analysed and reviewed were PIR’s policies, operations, and safeguards to assess what was incomplete, missing, or could be improved based on its responsibilities under the international human rights framework. The analysis found mixed results.

LONDON – The Danish Institute for Human Rights (DIHR) and ARTICLE 19, a British human rights organization with a specific mandate and focus on the defence and promotion of freedom of expression and freedom of information worldwide, and, recently completed a human rights assessment of Public Internet Registry (PIR), which operates .ORG and other top-level domain names. This assessment was carried out during the attempted sale of PIR to private equity firm Ethos Capital earlier this year. 

The gap analysis found mixed results. Despite PIR already setting clear statements around ethics and morals, and clear commitments to privacy and due process; it does not have a human rights policy or an explicit commitment to international human rights in its existing policies. These are important steps toward proactive human rights due diligence as is best practice. The findings can be found here.

We analysed and reviewed PIR’s policies, operations, and safeguards to assess what was incomplete, missing, or could be improved based on its responsibilities under the international human rights framework. We also looked at the company’s relationship to the environment and local communities. 

In light of recent scrutiny on tech companies like Facebook, there are growing concerns over company procedures in handling user data. While the function of registries is often seen as strictly technical, their activities do have a potential human rights impact.

Rights holders and law enforcement are increasingly approaching internet registries to assist in the enforcement of intellectual property rights and address illegal activities. Registries regularly receive requests from governments to redirect websites with unlawful content to the websites of law enforcement agencies. Doing so may impact the right to freedom of expression and access to information.

ARTICLE 19 is an international organisation working to promote and protect freedom of expression and access to information. As Senior Programme Officer, I work at the nexus Domain Name System (DNS) and human rights by ensuring ICANN and its contracted parties implements rights respecting policies. Do let me know if you’d like further information. I can be contacted on Signal/WhatsApp at +254-777-689-369.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

George McGregor

George reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Fort Lauderdale Man Who Shot 1-Year-Old Child In Broward…

Joe Mcdermott

COPS: Punta Gorda Woman, 33, Stabs Two During Altercation

Jessica Mcfadyen

South Florida Fugitive Dies Of Self Inflicted Gunshot After…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 419