APPREHENDED: Man Who Pulled Gun In Walmart In Royal Palm Beach Voluntarily Surrenders, Taken Into Custody, Expected In Court Today

By Joe Mcdermott
Walmart
After an altercation in Walmart, Vincent Bruce Scavetta, captured on surveillance video, is accused of pulling a firearm from his waist band and pointed it at another customer and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one count of improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, July 12, a verbal altercation occurred at Walmart in Royal Palm Beach. During that confrontation and now identified as Vincent Bruce Scavetta, 28, of Lake Worth, pulled a black firearm from his waistband and pointed it at another customer. Scavetta identified himself to law enforcement shortly after the event and was initially cooperative stating that the incident had not concerned a mask mandate for a second amendment rights issue.

Wednesday July 22, Scavetta voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody at which time he was charged by arrest warrant with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one count of improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon. He is expected to attend is first appearance in Palm Beach county court this morning.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

