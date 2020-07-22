CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Detectives Investigate Body Found Near Burning Vehicle in DeLand; Major Case Unit Working to Confirm Identification, Cause of Death

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

DeLand
According to authorities, Sheriff’s investigating a person found deceased near a burning vehicle in a rural DeLand neighborhood. File photo. Editorial credit: PauloAlmeidaPhotography / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELAND, FL – Volusia Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a person found deceased near a burning vehicle in a rural DeLand neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Sheriff’s deputies, Air One, DeLand Police and multiple units from Volusia County Fire Rescue were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle fire, which ignited surrounding grass, was reported near Bear Paw Lane and Bright Way. No other structures were involved in the fire.

When the vehicle fire was extinguished, deputies observed the body of the deceased. The Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit is working to confirm positive identification of the body and the cause of death, pending results of an autopsy scheduled today.

Detectives are working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the vehicle fire. The death remains an active investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Shooting Suspect Tracked Down and Arrested Outside Ormond…

Jessica Mcfadyen

The Abortion and Jewish Values Cruel Kit

Bonnie Chernin

‘Family Feud’ Lands Three Palm Coast Relatives in Jail

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 428