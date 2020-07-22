Volusia Detectives Investigate Body Found Near Burning Vehicle in DeLand; Major Case Unit Working to Confirm Identification, Cause of Death

According to authorities, Sheriff’s investigating a person found deceased near a burning vehicle in a rural DeLand neighborhood. File photo. Editorial credit: PauloAlmeidaPhotography / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELAND, FL – Volusia Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a person found deceased near a burning vehicle in a rural DeLand neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Sheriff’s deputies, Air One, DeLand Police and multiple units from Volusia County Fire Rescue were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle fire, which ignited surrounding grass, was reported near Bear Paw Lane and Bright Way. No other structures were involved in the fire.

When the vehicle fire was extinguished, deputies observed the body of the deceased. The Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit is working to confirm positive identification of the body and the cause of death, pending results of an autopsy scheduled today.

Detectives are working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the vehicle fire. The death remains an active investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.