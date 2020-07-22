Tips Sought to Track Down Suspect Who Shot and Killed Family Dog In Lehigh Acres; Blue Brindle Pit Bull Named Kaia; Eligible for Cash Reward

After being shot at in the area of Jones Drive and Leda Avenue S, the dog, named Kaia, Blue Brindle pit bull, sadly passed away on the way to the veterinarian. Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office / Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect who shot and killed a family pet in Lehigh Acres last weekend. According to detectives, a victim said her son started to take one of the family’s dogs out for a walk on Saturday, July 16th around 8:30 p.m. When he opened the door, both dogs ran out unleashed. While he was in the neighborhood trying to round the dogs up, he heard several gunshots in the area of Jones Drive and Leda Avenue S.

Moments later, both dogs started running towards their home, with one of the dogs limping. Once getting both dogs inside the residence, the victim inspected the injuries and found one wound, which appeared to possibly be from a BB gun, inflicted on the Blue Brindle pit bull’s right shoulder. Over the next 18 hours, the victim monitored the injury at home and worked to control the bleeding. The next day, she brought the dog, named Kaia, to the veterinarian, however her pet sadly passed away on the way there.

On Sunday, July 18th, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control responded to the Lehigh home and began an investigation into the shooting. Although an extensive neighborhood canvas was conducted, no witnesses have come forward yet to help track down the shooter.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or who has any information relating to the incident, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.