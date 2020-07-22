Shooting Suspect Tracked Down and Arrested Outside Ormond Beach Gun Store; Gun and Ammunition Recovered from Vehicle

ORMOND BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s deputies tracking a shooting suspect out of Brevard County converged on his vehicle outside an Ormond Beach gun store Tuesday evening, arresting him and another wanted fugitive and recovering an AK-47 rifle and a large amount of ammunition in the car.

According to authorities, Volusia deputies were contacted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Game Over Task Force around 5:30 p.m. for assistance apprehending 19-year-old Clifton Allen of Mims, Florida, a suspect in a shooting a day earlier. The Game Over Task Force had established surveillance on Allen and three others who were traveling in a black Honda Accord and arrived at the Florida Gun Exchange, 1050 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, where they were in the process of purchasing 4 firearms.

In plain view inside the vehicle, deputies found the AK-47 along with two loaded 30-round magazines and a 75-round drum magazine.

In addition to Allen’s arrest on a warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, his passenger Zamarie Daniels, 19, of Palm Bay, was arrested on a Brevard County warrant for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Immediately after the arrests were made, Lt. Cody Cochran, who was coordinating the effort, spotted a stolen 2020 Chevrolet Silverado passing the Florida Gun Exchange. Lt Cochran recognized the Silverado from a recent be-on-the-lookout alert issued out of Putnam County. Lt. Cochran caught up with the vehicle and followed it undetected until it parked, and that driver was also taken into custody without incident, charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.