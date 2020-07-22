CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Double Shooting In Unincorporated Lantana

By Joe Mcdermott
UPDATE 7/22/2020 12:19 PM: According to PBSO, detectives has arrived and will be on scene for several hours. Currently they are in the process of getting a search warrant to enter the residence and investigate further. After crime scene investigators have documented the scene the Medical Examiner’s Office will be called to remove the deceased females. Next of Kin will be done at that time.

LANTANA, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9:00 am this morning, deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence incident which resulted in a shooting at a home in the 7900 block of Overlook Road, in unincorporated Lantana. Upon arrival deputies discovered two adult females deceased from what appears to be gunshot wounds. According to authorities, there was no suspect on the scene.  Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to the scene to investigate further.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

