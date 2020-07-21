Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public To Help Locate Chester Robert Dzikowski, 40, of Brooksville

Probable cause exists for the arrest of Chester Robert Dzikowski, 40, with an arrest warrant forthcoming. If you have information on this individual, please contact Det. D. Vargas at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating an absconded sexual predator. Chester Robert Dzikowski, 40, is no longer residing at his last known address of 16089 Fruitville Street in Brooksville. Dzikowski’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Dzikowski may be driving or traveling in a blue 2002 Chevy S10 pickup, bearing Florida tag PCXA29. Dzikowski is a registered sexual predator and is required to report his residential address/location to law enforcement.

Probable cause exists for the arrest of Dzikowski with an arrest warrant forthcoming. If you have information on this individual, please contact Det. D. Vargas at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.