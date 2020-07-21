CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public To Help Locate Chester Robert Dzikowski, 40, of Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Brooksville
SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating an absconded sexual predator. Chester Robert Dzikowski, 40, is no longer residing at his last known address of 16089 Fruitville Street in Brooksville. Dzikowski’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Dzikowski may be driving or traveling in a blue 2002 Chevy S10 pickup, bearing Florida tag PCXA29. Dzikowski is a registered sexual predator and is required to report his residential address/location to law enforcement.

Probable cause exists for the arrest of Dzikowski with an arrest warrant forthcoming. If you have information on this individual, please contact Det. D. Vargas at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

