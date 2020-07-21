‘Family Feud’ Lands Three Palm Coast Relatives in Jail

The Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted in order to begin an investigation based on the incidents that took place. Flagler County Sheriff Arrest Records.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff Office (FCSO) responded to 110 Garden Lane in Palm Coast on Monday evening due to a domestic disturbance. Six people live in the home – four adults and two juveniles.

During the investigation deputies learned that an argument started between the juveniles because the 11-year-old brother was drinking the 13-year-old brother’s soda. A soda can was thrown and exploded all over the older brother. While the older brother was cleaning up the soda, the grandmother became angry at the way the boy was cleaning and spanked him as discipline. The boy then punched his 70-year-old grandmother in the mouth with a closed fist causing a laceration to her lip.

A short time later 42-year-old Jessica McCraney, arrived home and learned of the earlier events. She then grabbed a belt and began hitting the 13-year-old boy with the belt as a form of discipline. In the process, she also hit a 72-year-old woman in the house and the 11-year-old boy with the belt for no apparent reason.

During this time, 49-year-old Sidney McCraney arrived at the residence and witnessed the above incidents. Jessica then hit Sidney with the belt before Sidney took the belt away and began to strike Jessica with it causing bruising to her arm.

“Unfortunately this was not the TV show ‘Family Feud’ but was a family free-for-all that resulted in half of the household going to jail,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We’re living in exceptionally high-stress times right now and it is important to practice self-control and de-escalate the situation before it turns violent. I hope that this family is able to heal from this and gets help for anger management.”

Jessica was arrested and charged with Battery on a Person Over 65 Years Old, Child Abuse, and Domestic Battery and was released after posting a $1,000 bond. Sidney was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery and released by the judge at first appearance. The 13-year-old was charged with Battery on a Person Over 65 Years Old and released by DJJ.

