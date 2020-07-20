VIDEO: Detectives Seeking Armed Brazen Female Carjacker in Dania Beach; Surveillance Video Shows Woman Running Up, Robbing Victim, Stealing Car

DANIA BEACH, FL A brazen armed carjacker is on the loose, and Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify her. Robbery detectives are releasing surveillance video from the crime, which occurred just before 6 a.m. on July 7 in Dania Beach.

The surveillance video shows a man sitting in the passenger seat of a Volkswagen Passat outside Self Park FLL at 901 Old Griffin Road, Dania Beach, FL. The driver of the car was inside the business, as the men prepared to park their car ahead of their flight later that day.

As the man in the car casually scrolled on his phone, a newer model Ford Mustang pulled into an adjacent parking lot. An armed woman exited the passenger side of that car, ran across the parking lot, opened the driver’s side door of the Passat and held up the man at gunpoint. Seconds later, the victim managed to get out of the car unharmed while the woman climbed into the driver’s seat and drove away, heading southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue. Inside the car were numerous personal items belonging to the victims.

About 90 minutes after the carjacking, surveillance cameras captured a woman using the victim’s credit cards to purchase food at a Dania Beach restaurant. It is not clear if this is the same woman who carjacked the vehicle.

Robbery detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case or information on the identity of the carjacker to please contact Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.