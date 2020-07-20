CrimeLocalSociety

EXPLICIT VIDEO: After Failed Carjacking Attempt, Deland Suspect Charged With Threatening and Assaulting Volusia County Sheriff Deputies

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

DELAND, FL – A DeLand man caught after an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon is in jail on several charges after he spit at, threatened and head-butted Volusia deputies who took him into custody.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies and DeLand police responded to a report of an attempted carjacking. A 16-year-old boy told deputies he was riding in the car with his grandmother when an unknown male opened a back passenger door and got in the car in the area of East New York Avenue and Spring Garden Avenue. The suspect grabbed the victim by the arm and told her: “I need you to drive the car now or I will kill you.”

Both grandmother and grandson were able to get out of the vehicle with the keys and get away from the suspect, Jeremy Bozarth, 28, who was soon spotted by law enforcement and taken into custody.

After he was placed in a patrol vehicle, Bozarth began to spit and strike his head against the partition. When a deputy attempted to place a spit mask on Bozarth, he started kicking and thrashing, and injured his toe. Deputies applied restraints to him to prevent further injuries, and Bozarth continued to resist and make several threats against the deputies involved. Bozarth head-butted a deputy in the forehead and also bit him on the wrist.

Bozarth was charged with attempted carjacking, burglary with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and threatening a law enforcement officer. His bond was $71,000 on those charges, and no bond on a violation of probation from a previous robbery conviction.

Bozarth’s prior convictions include assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence strangulation, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, home invasion and robbery with a firearm. He remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

New Steele Dossier Revelations Expected In Coming Days;…

Joe Mcdermott

DOJ Spokesperson Won’t Guarantee Durham Report By End Of…

Joe Mcdermott

The Stone Commute Highlighted Democrats’ Hypocrisy – But Now…

Joan Swirsky
1 of 422