Boys and Girls Clubs Of Broward Appoints Co-CEO’s Matt Organ And Chris Gentile; Will Oversee Operations Dedicated to Helping Young People

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – On June 25th, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Co-CEOs, Matt Organ and Chris Gentile who will oversee operations of the organization which is dedicated to helping young people improve their lives as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

“We are excited that veteran executives with decades of experience will assume the head roles as Matt Organ and Chris Gentile continue to implement critical programming, maintain membership, and work with the donors to ensure continued growth of the organization during this andemic and beyond,” says Dr. Doug Laurie, Immediate Past Board Chair and owner of American Heritage Schools.

Organ and Gentile are proven leaders with a business vision and the ability to bring people together. Their leadership and experience are exactly what the organization needs as it enters its next chapter of providing more opportunities for at-risk children and young adults to flourish in safe places where they can learn and grow.

“It is an honor to accept this leadership role with The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County as my career has been committed to working in the non-profit sector and the Boys & Girls Clubs since 1980,” says Organ. I have been honored to serve with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward for almost 40 years and to help provide a world-class Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors.”

Originally from Long Island, New York, Organ has been in the non-profit sector for 39 years dating back to a volunteer position with the Wallingford Boys Club in Hamden, CT. Organ is a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University and has a son, Kordell, age 23. Organ will be joining hands with Co-CEO Chris Gentile who has been with the organization since 2015 serving as its Chief Development Officer.

“Working with The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County has been the most inspiring and rewarding work that I have done in my career says Gentile, Co-CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. “My father was a club kid and to be able to have the opportunity to work together with our staff, our board members and the community to provide opportunities for young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential just as my father was afforded is something that I am forever grateful for.”

Prior to joining the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Gentile worked for the American Heart Association and AT&T where he held several management positions over the years. Gentile is a graduate of Florida State University and is married to wife, Suzette and together they have three children; Chandler, Brady and Rylie.

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the ninth year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information call (954) 537-1010 or view the website at www.bgcbc.org.