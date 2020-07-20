CrimeLocalSociety

CONSUMER SCAM ALERT: Man Claiming to be Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Detective Requests Payment to Avoid Arrest; Don’t Fall For It

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

SCAM
Published Reporter Note: Caller ID and inbound Caller phone numbers can easily be spoofed to appear that they are originating from somewhere they are not. Fraudsters often use Caller ID to make it appear they are calling from a legitimate agency. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff Office (FCSO) has received several complaints regarding phone calls received by a Detective Hamilton, claiming he is employed by the FCSO. The unidentified person advises the citizen that they are part of an ongoing criminal investigation. In one instance the unidentified person ordered the victim to pay a $900.00 “fine” in lieu of being arrested.

The FCSO will never request that a fee be paid in order to avoid arrest. If this ever occurs, it is a scam.

In July of 2018, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received similar complaints, then from a person posing as a Detective Dennis Rumble. The FCSO does not currently employ and has no record of ever employing any detectives with the names Hamilton or Rumble. Actual FCSO Detectives are currently working to identify the fraudster.

“The criminals that commit these types of acts have no conscience and play to fear and they do not always go by one name or method,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “If you have any question about whether a Deputy Sheriff works for our agency, call us and verify it. We will never ask you for money to avoid jail time or being arrested.”

If a citizen has any question about whether a Deputy or Detective is employed by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, please call 386-313-4911. Any citizen who has been contacted by “Detective Hamilton” is asked to contact us or to submit a tip at Tips@Flaglersheriff.com. Please reference Case Number 2020-66106.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Man Fishing Finds Body on Bank of Canal In Loxahatchee…

Joe Mcdermott

New Steele Dossier Revelations Expected In Coming Days;…

Joe Mcdermott

DOJ Spokesperson Won’t Guarantee Durham Report By End Of…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 422