Pilot Survives Plane Crash In Wellington Aero Club; NTSB and FAA Investigate Further

WELLINGTON, FL – At approximately 11:30 am on Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a small private plane crash in the Aero Club at the 2400 block of Greenbriar Blvd, in Wellington. The pilot, a female approximately 36 years of age, was the only occupant of the aircraft. She was transported to St Mary’s Hospital with numerous non-life-threatening bone fractures.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating further.