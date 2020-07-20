LocalSociety

Pilot Survives Plane Crash In Wellington Aero Club; NTSB and FAA Investigate Further

By Joe Mcdermott
WELLINGTON, FL – At approximately 11:30 am on Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a small private plane crash in the Aero Club at the 2400 block of Greenbriar Blvd, in Wellington. The pilot, a female approximately 36 years of age, was the only occupant of the aircraft. She was transported to St Mary’s Hospital with numerous non-life-threatening bone fractures.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating further. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

