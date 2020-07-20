CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Detectives Investigating Shooting in South Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Hernando County Sheriff's Office

SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, FL – According to authorities, on July 19, 2020 just after midnight, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Twigg Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies quickly located a victim of a gunshot wound in front of a residence on Twigg Street. The victim was treated at the scene by Hernando County Fire Rescue. He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Numerous shell casings were found scattered throughout the area. A homeowner on School Street reported that a stray bullet entered his house as his family was sitting in the living room watching television. No one was injured in the house.

The victim stated he was walking down Twigg Street when he heard a gunshot and then felt a bullet strike him. The victim said he then jumped out of the roadway to avoid being shot again and he was unable to identify the shooter.

A short time later, a woman called to report that her adult son had dropped off a vehicle at a relative’s house on Early Street after being shot at. Deputies located the vehicle, which had sustained several bullet holes. The woman’s son, fearing for his safety, fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Detectives are continuing to investigate numerous leads in the case. No additional details are available at this time.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

