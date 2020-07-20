CrimeLocalPress Releases

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly Selected to Attend 79th Session of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar

By George McGregor
Sheriff Rick Staly
BUNNELL, FL – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has been selected by the FBI to attend the 79th Session of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar (LEEDS). Only a very elite group is invited to participate. Just forty-five national and 7 international law enforcement executives were invited to attend the 2021 session. Only four other Florida police executives were invited to attend.

“I feel honored to be selected to join some of the top law enforcement leaders in the world at this program,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I graduated from the 177th session of the FBI National Academy in 1994 and know first-hand the training received through the FBI’s leadership courses is top-notch. Since law enforcement is always evolving this is a great opportunity to not only increase my knowledge but to learn from other law enforcement leaders on what they are doing in their communities that we can use to best serve our community and lead the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office.”

LEEDS is a two-week program designed for chief executive officers of the nation’s mid-sized law enforcement agencies—those having between 50 and 499 sworn officers and serving a population of 50,000 or more. Executives are provided instruction and facilitation in the areas of leadership, strategic planning, legal issues, labor relations, media relations, social issues, and police programs. Participants have the opportunity to exchange plans, problems, and solutions with their peers, develop new thoughts and ideas, and share successes.

Sheriff Staly will participate in the LEEDS program for two, one-week sessions in 2021. Sheriff Staly was originally invited to attend in 2020 but LEEDS was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The FBI pays 100% of all costs related to this training so there is no cost to local taxpayers.

