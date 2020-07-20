CrimeLocalSociety

Man Fishing Finds Body on Bank of Canal In Loxahatchee Groves

By Joe Mcdermott
LOXAHATCHEE, FL – On Sunday at approximately 2 p.m., Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 14500 block of North Road, Loxahatchee Groves, regarding a body, an unknown white male, found on the bank of a canal. Upon arrival deputies located an individual who advised he was fishing in the area when he discovered the body. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to the scene to investigate further. After detectives documented the scene an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s Office arrived to inspect and remove the deceased. A preliminary investigation of the body showed no obvious signs of trauma according to police. The deceased man has not yet been identified at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the males identity as well as the cause of death. No additional information was available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

