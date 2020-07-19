LocalOpinionsSociety

Statement Of Roger Stone On Mo’Kelly Show

By Roger Stone
Radio Show
Roger Stone has released the following statement on an appearance for the Mo’Kelly Show Saturday night. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — The audio is the audio? He’s right. His studio engineer can very clearly be heard using the alleged epitaph after he cut my sound feed off three times and is berated by Kelly. Why is it that everyone on the left must label anyone who disagrees with them or Supports President Trump as “a racist?” This is a smear designed to boost Mr. Kelly’s meager ratings at my expense,

Anyone who understands my disagreement with President Ronald Reagan over his failure to extend the voting rights act, my continued support for the Nixon administration policy of affirmative action, my 30-year opposition to the racist war on drugs and my continuing campaign for a pardon for the early civil rights leader Marcus Garvey who was railroaded by the FBI and my praise for President Trump’s 2nd chance Act knows I despise racism!

Mr. Morris W. O’Kelly needs to invest in better quality radio equipment that doesn’t lose his guests in the middle of an interview. The equipment really doesn’t cost that much these days.

Second, Mr. O’Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because at no time did I call him a negro. That said, Mr. O’Kelly needs to spend a little more time studying black history and institutions. The word negro is far from a slur.

The African-American, Harvard University graduate student, and respected sociologist W. E. B. Du Bois advocated for the use of the term negro. Du Bois argued that the term was “etymologically and phonetically” sound.

The United Negro College Fund is a philanthropic organization that funds scholarships for black students and general scholarship funds for 37 private historically black colleges and universities. I doubt any of the students receiving funds from this institution feel deemed because the institution has the word negro within it.

It is time we stop listening to the hustlers and distortions such as Mr. O’Kelly who want to create a racial divide and remember the wise words of Booker T. Washington, the African-American adviser to multiple presidents of the United States: “Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.”

Roger Stone

Roger Stone is an conservative political consultant, lobbyist, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author. Stone worked on the campaigns of Republican politicians Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Jack Kemp, Bob Dole, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. The Netflix documentary film Get Me Roger Stone focuses on Stone's past and his role in Trump's presidential campaign. Roger's material appears in The Published Reporter® with his explicit permission.

