New Steele Dossier Revelations Expected In Coming Days; Meadows Shares Details With Bartiromo Who Calls Basis of Probe “Made Up Garbage”

Meadows signals imminent indictments in Durham probe saying ‘It’s time for people to go to jail’ on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures. Photo credit: Fox News / YouTube.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined Fox’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday for what was his first interview with Maria since he officially became President Trump’s fourth White House chief of staff. Meadows spoke out against the Steele Dossier and the Russia Collusion investigation saying that operatives indeed spied on the Trump campaign in 2016 and that it’s “time for people to go to jail” for the now debunked probe.

Bartiromo referred to the Russian Dossier as “made up garbage” when asking Meadows on her show “Sunday Morning Futures” for his take on the coming results of the Durham investigation, and very specifically, whether or not there are going to be indictments.

“I think the American people expect indictments. I know I expect indictments based on the evidence I’ve seen. Lindsey Graham did a good job of getting that out. We know that they not only knew that there wasn’t a case but they continued to investigate and spy, and yes I use the word “spy,” on Trump campaign officials and actually even doing things when this president was sworn in and after that. And doing it in an inappropriate manner. Meadows told anchor Maria Bartiromo. “You’re going to see a couple of other documents come out in the coming days that will suggest that not only was the campaign spied on, but the FBI did not act appropriately as they were investigating. It’s all starting to unravel and I tell you – It’s time for people to go to jail and people are indicted.”

Meadows also discussed the Trump administration’s soon-to-be-released plans for reopening schools and implementing new economic stimulus measures of which he said, more details would be coming this week.