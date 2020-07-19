DOJ Spokesperson Won’t Guarantee Durham Report By End Of Summer, or Even Prior to 2020 Elections, But Says It Is ‘Hopeful’ and Expected

DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said this week that a report by U.S. Attorney John Durham on the Trump-Russia collusion investigations is expected to be ready by the end of summer. Photo credit: Fox News / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Justice Department’s spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said this week that a report by U.S. Attorney John Durham on the Trump-Russia collusion investigations by the FBI and DOJ is expected to be ready by the end of summer.

While speaking with Bill Hemmer on the Fox News Channel, Kupec would not ‘guarantee’ any specific timeline, however, said she the agency is ‘hopeful’ that it will be released prior to the end of the summer, and stressed that simply a ‘report’ is not the overall objective and that this is a ‘criminal investigation’ saying not only do the American people deserve resolution, but that justice itself, deserves resolution.

“Well, we hope to see a report by the end of the summer. Obviously, this is a criminal investigation. The goal is not a report, it is a criminal investigation. But certainly, there is a story to be told there. The American people deserve resolution and frankly justice deserves resolution…”

Kupec also would not confirm when pressed that a report or any indictments, would come out, at minimum, prior to 2020 elections.