Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Shuts Down High Intensity Target Drug House on Church Street in Bunnell After Several Undercover Operations

During the execution of the Search Warrant, five adults were located at the residence and on the property. While Detectives were on scene at the residence, many neighbors in the area expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Detectives for helping to clean up their community.

BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 410 S. Church Street in Bunnell on Thursday, July 16. The FCSO SWAT team and the Bunnell Police Department assisted with the warrant service.

In recent months, SIU conducted several undercover operations and were able to confirm narcotics were being sold from the residence by multiple people. Heavy traffic coming and going from the residence was apparent during all hours.

Detectives seized Cocaine, Synthetic Cathinones (Molly), Cannabis, and various other drug paraphernalia.

Members of the FCSO SWAT Team at the time of the search warrant.

Detectives arrested 61-year-old Gladys Evelyn Warren on charges of Possession of Synthetic Cathinones and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 22-year-old Jayla Teyanna Steward was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 58-year-old Everett Ceacer Bullard was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where Warren and Steward are being held with no bond allowed. Bullard is being held on a $500 bond.

“This has been a problem house for a long time and made the Sheriff’s High Intensity Target list,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We appreciate the community for sending in their tips and being patient while our detectives built a case for a search warrant. Unfortunately, the poison peddlers arrested are familiar with the accommodations at the Green Roof Inn and have yet to change their profession to avoid frequent visits. If they continue, they will remain on the Sheriff’s High Intensity Target list.”

Steward was last arrested on July 1 for Possession of Synthetic Cathinones and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On July 15, Steward posted bond and was released from the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Dentention Facility, only to be rearrested less than 24 hours later.

Warren has prior arrests in Flagler County for Possession of Cocaine, Methamphetamines and Drug Paraphernalia, and Trespassing. Steward has prior arrests for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Cathinones and Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Probation. Bullard has past arrests for Grand Theft, Strong Armed Robbery, Battery, Possession of Cocaine and Drug Paraphernalia, Credit Card Fraud, and more.

Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.