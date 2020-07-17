LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Charlotte County Lieutenant Graduates Southern Police Institute Course; 12-Week Accredited College Educational Program for Law Enforcement

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Thomas Christensen
Lt. Christensen- Graduates The South Police Institute’s 143rd Administrative Officers Course. Since 1951, the Southern Police Institute has served to educate thousands of command level officers in furtherance of its core mission of enhancing the professionalism and the effectiveness of police executives around the world. Photo credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Thomas Christensen, a lieutenant with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office recently completed an intensive 12-week accredited college educational program for police command personnel at the Southern Police Institute, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY.  The 143rd Administrative Officers Course included courses on leadership, police administration, legal issues, and organizational performance and behavior. 

“This course is academically rigorous. Forty-eight graduates from 18 states and 43 law enforcement agencies from across the nation completed their course of study this semester amid the uncertainty and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SPI director Cindy Shain.

Since 1951, the Southern Police Institute has served to educate thousands of command level officers in furtherance of its core mission of enhancing the professionalism and the effectiveness of police executives around the world.  

Thomas Christensen
Lt. Thomas Christensen recently completed an intensive 12-week accredited college educational program for police command personnel at the Southern Police Institute, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY. Photo credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Commenting on the value and importance of the Administrative Officers Course, Major Michael Anderson indicated,

“We are very proud of Lt. Christensen and this wonderful accomplishment. Lt. Christensen not only had the challenges from a rigorous course schedule, he also had to contend with the COVID-19 outbreak during this time. Lt. Christensen was required to not only attend this course out of state, but also transition to online learning with increased work-load over the last few months to successfully graduate. His determination to continue and complete the course is a testament to his dedication to the profession and the citizens of Charlotte County.”

Graduates of the Administrative Officers Course are well positioned to help improve their communities and their organizations. Lt. Christensen has been with the agency since August of 2007 and is currently a Watch Commander in the Bureau of Detention.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

George McGregor

George reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Flagler Detectives Investigating Body Found Near Lake Gore;…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes Fly Free As Health Departments…

Anna Maria Barry-Jester

South Florida Attempted Murder Suspect Dead After Exchange…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 396