Charlotte County Lieutenant Graduates Southern Police Institute Course; 12-Week Accredited College Educational Program for Law Enforcement

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Thomas Christensen, a lieutenant with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office recently completed an intensive 12-week accredited college educational program for police command personnel at the Southern Police Institute, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY. The 143rd Administrative Officers Course included courses on leadership, police administration, legal issues, and organizational performance and behavior.

“This course is academically rigorous. Forty-eight graduates from 18 states and 43 law enforcement agencies from across the nation completed their course of study this semester amid the uncertainty and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SPI director Cindy Shain.

Commenting on the value and importance of the Administrative Officers Course, Major Michael Anderson indicated,

“We are very proud of Lt. Christensen and this wonderful accomplishment. Lt. Christensen not only had the challenges from a rigorous course schedule, he also had to contend with the COVID-19 outbreak during this time. Lt. Christensen was required to not only attend this course out of state, but also transition to online learning with increased work-load over the last few months to successfully graduate. His determination to continue and complete the course is a testament to his dedication to the profession and the citizens of Charlotte County.”

Graduates of the Administrative Officers Course are well positioned to help improve their communities and their organizations. Lt. Christensen has been with the agency since August of 2007 and is currently a Watch Commander in the Bureau of Detention.