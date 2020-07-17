CrimeLocalPress Releases

Broward Sheriff’s Office To Increase Law Enforcement Activities In Response To Recent Violent Crimes Including Shootings, Illegal Gatherings and Parties

By George McGregor
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a large scale operation aimed at deterring and preventing incidents like the recent violent crimes that have occurred in unincorporated Central Broward. Residents can expect to see an increase in law enforcement activities in this area.

Over this past weekend, deputies responded to four separate, unrelated shootings in unincorporated Central Broward which resulted in seven injuries and three fatalities. Preliminary investigations indicate a number of these shootings occurred during illegal gatherings and parties. Broward Sheriff’s Office cautions residents to neither coordinate nor attend any large gatherings or parties which violate any law, ordinance or provision of executive orders, which includes the mandate of social distancing and facial coverings.

Residents are being asked to report unlawful or unusual activities by dialing 954-764-HELP (4357) for non-emergency response or dialing 911 for situations which require immediate emergency response. Residents can also report information via the SaferWatch mobile app which allows users to report non-emergency incidents and crime tips in real time directly to Broward Sheriff’s Office.

We must all work together to keep our community safe, so if you see something, say something.

