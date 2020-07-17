CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting of Pompano Beach Man, 20, Outside Solo Gas Station on West Sample Road in Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Fatal Shooting

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside of a Pompano Beach gas station. According to authorities, at approximately 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting at the Solo Gas Station located at 560 West Sample Road in Pompano Beach.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male, Zion Lamar, 20, of  Pompano Beach, outside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health North where he later died. Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives believe Lamar may have been struck by gunfire during an altercation between multiple individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

