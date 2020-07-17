211 Palm Beach, Treasure Coast HelpLine Continues To Answer The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Including the 9-8-8 When Live

Here locally calls to the NSPL are routed to your 211 Team who stand at the ready to respond. If you are concerned about yourself or someone you know Crisis intervention can be reached 24/7 by dialing 2-1-1, texting your concerns and zip code to 898211 or also through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK).

LANTANA, FL – On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted the rules for implementation of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s the three digit number “9-8-8” for suicide prevention services, which will make it easier for those in crisis to connect to help. The new three digit phone number is expected to be implemented nationwide by 2022. The longer NSPL number 1-800-273-TALK (8255) will remain accessible during and after the transition to the 9-8-8 number.

Local crisis centers, statewide and nationally, will continue as the contracted responders for the NSPL 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and then 9-8-8 when the number goes live. Contracted crisis centers employ trained staff and are and accredited by the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) as well as approved by NSPL to respond to crisis callers.

Here locally calls to the NSPL are routed to your 211 Team who stand at the ready to respond. If you are concerned about yourself or someone you know Crisis intervention can be reached 24/7 by dialing 2-1-1, texting your concerns and zip code to 898211 or also through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK). Online Crisis Chat is also available 10am to 8pm daily: visit www.211palmbeach.org #HelpStartsHere