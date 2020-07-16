South Florida Attempted Murder Suspect Dead After Exchange of Gunfire With Police In Tennessee; Trooper and Four Deputies Returned Fire

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in North Lauderdale was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Knox County, Tennessee Tuesday night.

According to detectives, at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the 7600 block of Southwest 10th Court in North Lauderdale. When deputies arrived on scene they located the gunshot victim, Julio Cesar Mejia Lopez, 36, of Margate, Florida. Lopez was trauma alerted to Broward Health North where his condition is critical.

A preliminary investigation revealed that after the shooting the suspect, Cristhian Eliud Ramos Murillo, 32, of North Lauderdale, drove to a nearby house where he stole a gun and ammunition. He then fled in a green Chevrolet Tahoe.

Through investigative means homicide detectives and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R) Unit were able to identify Murillo and tracked his vehicle heading north through Florida. An arrest warrant and a statewide BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was issued.

At approximately 7 p.m. on July 14, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Knoxville attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The driver refused to stop and led troopers on a pursuit. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to assist. The encounter ended in an exchange of gunfire. Murillo was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Information regarding the officer involved shooting in Tennessee should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBINewsroom.com).

Preliminary information indicates that just after 7:00 p.m., a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol observed a Chevy Tahoe traveling along Interstate 75 that was reportedly occupied by a male subject wanted on murder charges out of Florida. The vehicle traveled onto Interstate 40 East, and a traffic stop was initiated near Watt Road. The driver refused to stop and led troopers on a pursuit. Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. Near Exit 388, troopers and deputies attempted to force the vehicle to stop. For reasons still under investigation, at least one occupant of the Tahoe fired shots at authorities. One trooper and four deputies returned fire, striking both occupants of the vehicle. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one of the subjects was pronounced dead. The second subject remains hospitalized. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives Wilson DeJesus at 954-321-4289 or Derek Diaz at 954-321-4356. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.