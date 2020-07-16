Flagler Detectives Investigating Body Found Near Lake Gore; Does Not Appear To Indicate Foul Play, Probe Continuing, Medical Examiner On Site

According to authorities, while there is an increased law enforcement presence in the area to conduct the investigation, initial info does not indicate foul play. The Medical Examiner is on site to remove the body. Please avoid the area while the investigation continues.

UPDATE 7/16/2020 5:05 PM – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has released an update and correction for local media indicating that it does not appear that the body was located in Gore Lake but instead in the body of water off of Belle Terre Boulevard and Zonal Geranium Trail in Palm Coast. This article was corrected with this information.

PALM COAST, FL – Today, July 16 at approximately 12:23 p.m. a fisherman called 9-1-1 to report a possible body near Gore Lake off of Belle Terre Boulevard where he was fishing. There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area to conduct the death investigation, however, the initial investigation does not indicate foul play.

“Every unattended death in our county is investigated to determine if a crime occurred,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Early indications are that nothing criminal occurred here but the investigation is continuing. There is no active threat to the community.”

The Medical Examiner is on site to remove the body. Please avoid the area while the investigation continues.

UPDATE 7/16/2020 5:05 PM – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has released an update and correction for local media indicating that it does not appear that the body was located in Gore Lake but instead in the body of water off of Belle Terre Boulevard and Zonal Geranium Trail in Palm Coast. This article was corrected with this information.