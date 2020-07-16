Flagler Beach Man, 56, Dubbed by Sheriff As “Neighbor from Hell” Arrested for Burglary During State of Emergency; Caught on Security Footage

Mark Edward Jacobs, 56, who has a previous arrest history, was taken into custody and charged with Burglary During a State of Emergency and Criminal Mischief. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on a $5,500 bond.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a burglary attempt on Sunday, July 12, in Bulow Plantation at 3345 Old Kinds Road South in Flagler Beach. The homeowner reported that her shed had been damaged and she located bolt cutters in the area. After reviewing security footage, she told deputies that a man walked up her stairs on Thursday, July 9, wearing a long sleeve shirt pulled past his hands and covering his face with his arm. Deputies were already investigating other recent burglaries in the area of the campground.

After viewing the security footage, deputies identified the male from previous encounters as 56-year -old Mark Edward Jacobs. Deputies spoke with Jacobs’ parents who reviewed the security footage and identified the suspect as their son. They were not surprised by the behavior and told deputies that their son has a drug issue.

Deputies made contact with Jacobs and informed him of multiple burglary investigations in the area and that he had been identified as the suspect in at least one of them. Jacobs refused to speak with deputies about the matter and stated that he would speak with his attorney.

“This is the neighbor from hell who is willing to damage and break into his neighbor’s property in order to steal to feed his drug habit,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Doing so while we are all going through this State of Emergency just enhances his charges. I am hopeful he gets treatment for his addiction. Additional charges are possible as we continue to investigate the other burglaries.”

Jacobs was placed under arrest and charged with Burglary During a State of Emergency and Criminal Mischief. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on a $5,500 bond.

Jacobs has a previous arrest history in Flagler County for Possession of a Concealed Handcuff Key, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence, Domestic Battery, Criminal Mischief, and Violation of Probation.

The investigation into additional burglaries in Bulow Plantation is ongoing. If anyone has information please call 386-313-4911, send a tip to Tips@flaglersheriff.com or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277- 8477 (TIPS).