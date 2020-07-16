Black Lives Matter Don’t Really Think “All Black Lives Matter”

Look what is going on in most of our inner cities today. Hundreds of shootings and multiple deaths are racked up on a weekly and monthly basis, with no end in sight. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – We’ve been bombarded, over the past few years, that the Marxist/Socialist group called “Black Lives Matter”, who has been protesting against police brutality, which by the way is a rare occurrence, but selectively omits any concern about the hundreds of shootings and deaths committed by blacks upon blacks around the country. Shouldn’t all black lives matter? That’s where the real “epidemic” of brutality is occurring, not with the various police departments. There is no “systemic racism” in the various police departments around the country. Yes, we have some bad apples and unfortunate police incidents, but it is the “systemic violence” against the police that we should be devoting much more of our concern to.

It is a fact that a policeman is 18 ½ times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male would be killed by a policeman (The Myth of Systemic Police Racism).

Look what is going on in most of our inner cities today. Hundreds of shootings and multiple deaths are racked up on a weekly and monthly basis, with no end in sight. The police are being hamstrung in performing their law and order duties, by a bunch of feckless, mostly liberal politicians, who tell the police to “stand down” and not enforce the law. The police, on the other hand, are leery to try to enforce the law, as they might, by officials second-guessing them, be prosecuted at the worst or be fired at the least (NYC, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Chicago are prime examples). Now, the “Black Lives Matter” terrorists want to defund and/or disband the police, including, in that group, are a lot of young white people, with a total lack of historical perspective, who go along with the other black lunatics that sanction this nonsense.

It seems the BLM terrorists are using the technique of using “white guilt” in recruiting these young whites as they go begging for forgiveness over something they were not ever involved in. BLM is even claiming that black people deserve “reparations” for the past sins of slavery, a practice that was done away with with Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Slavery was legal up until that time, as it had been for thousands of years in countries all around the world. By the way, it still exists in parts of the Middle East and Africa today. It seems BLM want white people, who never owned slaves, to pay black people, who never were slaves. It is a convoluted idea if there ever was one.

Since this radical, domestic, Marxist/Socialist, terrorist group (along with ANTIFA) started organizing after the “justified” killing of black teen, Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, a few years ago, by a white policeman, (an act justified by the Obama Justice Department), they have been on a tear preaching death to the cops and to harass the police, at ever turn, as the police have tried to do their law enforcement duties (especially after the rare occurrence of a white or even a black policemen) who had a fatal encounter with an unarmed black perpetrator. This is the same group, a couple of years ago, that were chanting as they marched and protested, “Pigs in a blanket (referring to cops), Fry ’em like bacon” and “What do we want, DEAD COPS, and when do we want it NOW”. It’s been downhill ever since and it has gotten worse. Race relations seem to be at an all-time low with the tacit help of spineless liberal politicians.

If this group had any relevance at all, they would be protesting and marching in the neighborhoods where this inordinate amount of black on black crime is occurring, instead of causing racial turmoil by attacking the police who have, over the years, been responsible for trying to stabilize the crime in these poor minority communities.

So, with my laying out the fallacies of what BLM stands for, it can be deduced that the one thing they don’t stand for is, THAT ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER, only the few that would further their terrorist agenda the hell with the innocent law abiding black people.