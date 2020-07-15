COPS: Seminole Woods Neighborhood Car Burglaries Solved, Juvenile Arrested, Two Stolen Firearms Recovered and Crime Spree Ended

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Problem Area Crime Enforcement (PACE) Unit received anonymous information that lead detectives to a trail behind a residence where they discovered stolen firearms, ammunition, marijuana and stolen merchandice.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Problem Area Crime Enforcement (PACE) Unit received anonymous information regarding recent car burglaries in the Seminole Woods neighborhood of Palm Coast. The information was that the suspect goes by the name of Cody and a photo was provided. It also stated that he was staying at a residence on Seven Wonders Trail with Trey Colbourne.

FCSO is familiar with Colbourne and his residence through numerous other law enforcement encounters. Colbourne is currently on felony juvenile probation and is court-ordered to wear an ankle monitoring device.

FCSO’s PACE Unit went to 48 Seven Wonders Trail and made contact with Colbourne and his mother. Detective Sergeant Barile took a position near the rear of the residence as large amounts of narcotics were thrown in the backyard during previous encounters at this residence. While PACE Unit detectives were speaking with Colbourne at the front of the house, they heard Sergeant Barile yelling loud commands to an unknown subject in the backyard.

Deputies responded to the back of the residence and observed a male, later identified as 16-year-old Dakota DeAngelo Durrani, attempting to flee from law enforcement. Durrani, who matched the photograph provided by the anonymous source, was detained in handcuffs and escorted to a patrol car. Before entering the patrol car, Durrani notified the deputy that he had narcotics on him. Pills were removed from his pocket and marijuana was removed from his waistband.

Detectives spoke with Durrani about the recent car burglaries in the Seminole Woods area and four firearms that had been stolen. The investigation revealed that Durrani was responsible for between 30 to 50 car burglaries and stealing the four firearms. Durrani told deputies that he had already sold one of the firearms to a man in Daytona Beach for $200 and that he had hidden the others.

Durrani escorted detectives to a trail behind the residence and showed them a hidden shoebox. Within the shoebox were two of the stolen firearms, a holster, magazines and ammunition in a Ziploc bag. Near the box was a baggie with marijuana and a bicycle that Durrani had also stolen.

Two firearms in a shoebox.

Durrani agreed to show detectives where the third firearm was hidden. Durrani advised he had thrown it into a wooded area when he was being pursued by law enforcement. An extensive search was conducted by the PACE Unit, a K-9 Unit and FCSO’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) but the firearm has not been located at this time. Additional efforts are being made on Wednesday to recover the firearm.

“This is a problem house that is a hotbed of criminal activity in this neighborhood,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “PACE was focused in this area because of the recent crimes. This juvenile just earned himself twenty felony charges. I’m not going to hold my breath but I hope the juvenile justice system holds him accountable for his crime spree. This is also a reminder to drivers to remove valuables from your vehicles, especially firearms, and lock your doors.”

Durrani was placed under arrest and charged with four counts of Armed Burglary, four counts of Grand Theft, eleven counts of Burglary of a Conveyance, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor. Due to the narcotics located on Durrani at the time of his arrest, he was additionally charged with Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Marijuana.

Durrani was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.