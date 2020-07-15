New Jersey Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Broward Home

Mateusz Lubnicki, 29, of New Jersey, who was outside the residence and subsequently taken into custody. Lubnicki is currently being held in the Broward County Main Jail. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in unincorporated Central Broward Monday night. According to authorities, shortly after 8 p.m. on July 13, 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Northwest Sixth Court. When deputies arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive victim inside the home and made contact with a suspect, Mateusz Lubnicki, 29, of New Jersey, who was outside the residence.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead on the scene. Crime Scene and the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene. Lubnicki was subsequently taken into custody and is being held in the Broward County Main Jail. The homicide investigation is ongoing.